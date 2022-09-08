AnimalGo One Day Trading Volume Hits $680,586.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $10.79 million and $680,586.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

