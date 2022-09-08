Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Acquires A$22,141.65 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Garrard bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$26.05 ($18.22) per share, with a total value of A$22,141.65 ($15,483.67).

Ansell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Ansell’s payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

