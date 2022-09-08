Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.47. Applied Materials has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.38.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $576,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.