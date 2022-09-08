Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.06 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.65 ($0.29). 547,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 266,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.65 ($0.30).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,182.50.

Appreciate Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other Appreciate Group news, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons acquired 17,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,917.64 ($5,942.05). Also, insider Guy Paul C. Parsons acquired 26,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,142.85 ($8,630.80).

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

