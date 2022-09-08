Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 4.6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.23 and last traded at $134.00. 19,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 687,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average of $149.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $19.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.86 by ($2.56). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 126.97% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 59.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, with a total value of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 80.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

