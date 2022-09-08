Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 6.8%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59. 15,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,010,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,593. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

