Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 6.8%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.59. 15,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,010,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACHR. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Archer Aviation Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
