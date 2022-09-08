Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Dawson James

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dawson James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Arcimoto Stock Up 1.1 %

FUV stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $72.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,350.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

