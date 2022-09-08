Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) to Issue $3.00 — Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

AROW stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.