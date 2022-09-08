Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.30. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 33,433 shares changing hands.

Atico Mining Stock Down 9.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$29.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

