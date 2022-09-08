Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.87

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.87 and traded as low as C$11.75. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 30,458 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.90 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 93.60, a current ratio of 93.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.78.
In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,303,573.50.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
