Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.87

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.87 and traded as low as C$11.75. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.76, with a volume of 30,458 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.90 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 93.60, a current ratio of 93.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$506.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.78.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other Atrium Mortgage Investment news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$106,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,303,573.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

