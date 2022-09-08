Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Up 0.1%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.24 ($15.55) and last traded at €15.06 ($15.37). 2,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.04 ($15.35).

Aumann Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $222.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

