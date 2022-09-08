Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.69

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 47134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 410,727 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

