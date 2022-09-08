Aurox (URUS) Price Hits $18.59

Aurox (URUS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Aurox has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $9.70 million and $288,911.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $18.59 or 0.00096221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00037658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134705 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022777 BTC.

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

