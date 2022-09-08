Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,318,451 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 418,012 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 2.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,783,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121,108 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

