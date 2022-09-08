Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 755,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,700 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,354 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

