Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avid Bioservices in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.8 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.15. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

