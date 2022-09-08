AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €31.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €31.50 ($32.14) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Price Performance

Shares of EPA CS opened at €23.72 ($24.20) on Thursday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($28.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.86.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.