Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 5,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 7,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYASF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.38.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

