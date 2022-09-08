Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Home Depot worth $627,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $401,966,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of HD opened at $297.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $304.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

