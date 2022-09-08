Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $196,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.10 and its 200 day moving average is $187.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

