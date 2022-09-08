Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $119.51 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,689 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Paychex worth $119,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Up 1.9 %

PAYX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.08. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

