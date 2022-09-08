Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $133.37 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,118 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $133,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

