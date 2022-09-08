Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $188.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $188,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,020,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.83.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

