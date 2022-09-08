Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $207.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,498,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,191 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $207,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

