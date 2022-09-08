Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of U.S. Bancorp worth $270,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

