Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $111,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $248.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.00 and its 200 day moving average is $239.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.