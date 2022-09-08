Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 215,719 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,864,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215,719 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $355,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 476,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 205,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $258.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.