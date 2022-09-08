Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 231,887 shares.The stock last traded at $16.77 and had previously closed at $16.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BANC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banc of California to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

