Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 10,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 10,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNXAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Banxa from $7.01 to $4.82 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Banxa from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Banxa alerts:

Banxa Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.76.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges. The company offers a conversion widget/API product to third parties who require fiat on-and off-ramps that allows to embed its product into the crypto ecosystem. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.