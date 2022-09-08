Banyan Capital Management Inc. Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares during the period. Vontier makes up approximately 5.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $36.80.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.