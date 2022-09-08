Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) versus Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE) Head-To-Head Review

Centennial Specialty Foods (OTCMKTS:CHLE – Get Rating) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Centennial Specialty Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group -20.68% -25.23% -19.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Centennial Specialty Foods and Barfresh Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Specialty Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Barfresh Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 284.05%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than Centennial Specialty Foods.

20.6% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Centennial Specialty Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centennial Specialty Foods and Barfresh Food Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Specialty Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group $6.70 million 6.53 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Centennial Specialty Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barfresh Food Group.

Risk and Volatility

Centennial Specialty Foods has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barfresh Food Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barfresh Food Group beats Centennial Specialty Foods on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Specialty Foods

(Get Rating)

Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. markets, sells, and distributes branded ethnic Southwestern sauces and food products in Colorado. It offers green chile sauces, and chili con carne or chili products. The company's sauces and chili products come in varieties with pork, chicken, beef, and no meat. Its Ellis products include refried beans, tamale products, chili products, bean products, and Ellis burrito sauce. The company sells its products through grocery stores, superstores, and club stores primarily in Colorado, Arizona, and California. Centennial Specialty Foods Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Specialty Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Specialty Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.