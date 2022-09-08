Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 744.17 ($8.99).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 409.40 ($4.95) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 465.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 496.97. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).

In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 228 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,311.36).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

