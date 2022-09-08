Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 25.70 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BDEV opened at GBX 413.10 ($4.99) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 465.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 496.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.97. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 476 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,311.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.08) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 744 ($8.99).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

