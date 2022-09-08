Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.2% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 940,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,937,912. The company has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

