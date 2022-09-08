Beaton Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,823,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 302,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,836,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 472,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

