Beck Capital Management LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,786,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Denbury by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Denbury by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEN. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

DEN opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.07. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $93.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

