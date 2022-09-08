Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $316.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $318.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,553 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,153 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.