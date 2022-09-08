Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.50 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

