Beck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

