Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 5%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 5,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 779,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,206,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 560,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

