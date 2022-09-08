BiFi (BIFI) Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

BiFi (BIFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BiFi has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $2.29 million and $162,995.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00098988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00266409 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00027963 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002586 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

