BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Approximately 917,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,943,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.98.

BioPharma Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

