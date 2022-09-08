Birdchain Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $140,295.63 and approximately $50,592.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Birdchain has traded up 113.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

