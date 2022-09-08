Bismuth Price Up 50.3% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.12 million and $2,980.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016630 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

