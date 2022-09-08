Bitcicoin Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $42.27 million and approximately $487,215.00 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00173566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcicoin is a PoA coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,952,752,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

