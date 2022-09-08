Bitcoin Bam 1-Day Volume Tops $21,989.00 (BTCBAM)

Bitcoin Bam (BTCBAM) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Bitcoin Bam coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00005244 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Bam has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $21,989.00 worth of Bitcoin Bam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Bam has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.00578741 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00866764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017153 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022107 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Bitcoin Bam Profile
Bitcoin Bam’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Bam’s official Twitter account is @BtcbamG.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Bam
