Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $369.90 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $19,320.96 on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $369.90 billion and approximately $32.68 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00664869 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00276395 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00051391 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009828 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,145,106 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org/en.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
