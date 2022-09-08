BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $31.07 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and $3.31 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008292 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005399 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00013049 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

