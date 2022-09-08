BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $78.32. 2,597,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.13.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock worth $3,434,392. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

