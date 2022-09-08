BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,053,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,100 shares during the period. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF comprises 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.16% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $92,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter worth $437,000.

LCTD stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

